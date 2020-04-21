Virgin Australia forced into administration in face of virus headwinds

Airlines around the world have been seeking government aid to survive after grounding the bulk of their fleets. Stock photo: PA

Virgin Australia Holdings yesterday succumbed to third-party-led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's largest victim of the coronavirus crisis.

Airlines around the world have been seeking government aid to survive after grounding the bulk of their fleets.

Virgin reported an annual loss for seven consecutive years even before authorities worldwide began restricting movement to slow the spread of the virus, which has led to around 70 deaths in Australia.

It nevertheless commanded a secure share of Australia's normally lucrative domestic aviation market before calling in administrators with debt of AU$5bn (€2.9bn).

More than 10 parties have already expressed interest in recapitalising Virgin, which is continuing to fly a skeleton schedule under its current management team, said Vaughan Strawbridge of Deloitte. Virgin appointed Mr Strawbridge as voluntary administrator to lead a sales process after the government rejected a plea for a AU$1.4bn loan to keep the airline afloat.

"Generally, you get the best outcome where you sell it as a whole, so that is definitely the preferred approach," Mr Strawbridge told reporters.

A sale is most likely to involve a deed of company arrangement, which is a binding agreement with creditors, and the aim is to complete the sale within a few months, he said.

Australian private equity group BGH Capital is among the interested parties, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity. BGH declined to comment.

Moody's said unsecured creditors were likely to take a significant haircut on the value of their debt as part of any deal, and that it might be preferable to putting the company in liquidation with uncertain recovery prospects.

Virgin employs 10,000 people directly and 6,000 people indirectly.

Reuters

Irish Independent