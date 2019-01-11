Virgin Atlantic and Stobart led consortium to takeover Flybe

A consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group has agreed an offer to take control of airline Flybe, valuing it at £2.2m (€2.4m).

A consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group has agreed an offer to take control of airline Flybe, valuing it at £2.2m (€2.4m).

The board of Flybe has recommended the offer of 1p per share, which represents a significant markdown on the company's Thursday closing price of 16.38p.

The consortium, which also includes Cyrus Capital Partners, will form a joint venture called Connect Airways which will combine Flybe with Stobart Airways.

It will also provide a £20m (€22m) bridge loan to Flybe and £80m (€88.5m) of further funding to the combined group.

Flybe operates 78 aircraft and employs 2,300 people.

More to follow

Press Association