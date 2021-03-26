Vincent Van Gogh painting sells for €14m at auction

Sotheby's Paris employees pose with the 1887 painting of a Paris street scene "Scene de rue a Montmartre" by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh

A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene, held in a private collection for over a century, sold for €14m at auction yesterday.

Auction house Sotheby’s had set an estimated value of €5m-€8m for A Street Scene in Montmartre, painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.

The Sotheby’s team held the auction from Paris with bidding online or by phone from Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

The €14m bid was placed online just as the hammer was coming down to clear a bid at 13.05 million euros.

The painting, which depicts a man and woman strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background, came from a private French collection.

It is part of a series that Van Gogh produced of scenes in Montmartre, a hilly district of Paris now dominated by the Sacre Coeur church.

Van Gogh arrived in Paris in 1886. He left the city in 1888, saying he had tired of the hectic pace of Paris life.

