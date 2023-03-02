Victory in Ukraine will spark new battle over who will fund reconstruction

Rebuilding Ukraine is going to be done largely by private companies using private sector money. It is as far removed from the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe almost 80 years ago as it is possible to imagine.

Success, it is hoped, will reverse 30 years of economic decline that has destroyed Ukraine’s industrial base and turned the country into Europe’s poorest.

In the 1940s and 1950s the United States backed the reconstruction of 16 other countries at a cost in today’s money of around €160bn. Today, 40 countries and institutions have made commitments worth €143bn to Ukraine in the form of military, humanitarian, and budget aid according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Needs go well beyond that. The cost of rebuilding the power plants, ports, roads and houses that have been destroyed by Russia’s invasion was put at €350bn last June by the World Bank and European Union. Russian missile attacks and shelling have made things worse since.

Of course, Ukraine doesn’t want to just build back the same creaking infrastructure it had before the invasion. Its aim is to upgrade industry, embrace the green transition and bring the whole country closer to the model of a rich European state.

The cost for this ambition has been put at around €700bn over 10 years, although some estimates run to €1trn and more. Those are not sums that governments are going to put at Ukraine’s disposal.

Some estimates run to €1trn and more

The business of post-war rebuilding is about to change dramatically. I first started writing about the issue after Nato’s bombing campaign in 1999 which ended the war in Yugoslavia. At the time, economists trying to work out what it would all cost tried to extrapolate from the firebombing of Dresden.

Reconstruction then was very much a state-led affair by Europe and there was, as there had been for West Germany in 1953, a hefty debt reduction.

Read More

Things had started to change just a few years later at the Iraq reconstruction conference in 2003 which was held shortly after the US-led invasion.

France, Germany, and Russia refused to help pick up the tab as they had opposed the invasion. That said, the Madrid donor conference did manage to drum up €28bn in pledges for four years, although I still wonder whether cash-strapped Sri Lanka ever delivered on its promise of tea. Some years later, there was even more generous debt write-off of 80pc by creditors, up from the 66pc agreed for ex-Yugoslavia.

What was striking, however, was the involvement of the private sector as 330-plus companies rolled up at a parallel investor event to try and get their share of the billions on offer from bemused Iraqi officials.



Expand Close Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk. Photo: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk. Photo: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Foreign firms promised to bring employment, prosperity and welfare to Iraq along with a diversified economy and a vibrant private sector. It didn’t work out like that and the cost of rebuilding Iraq had risen to $220bn by 2012, of which two-thirds was paid for by Iraq’s own oil revenues.

So now it is the private sector’s turn in Ukraine.

There have been ‘Rebuild Conferences’ in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and most recently, a few weeks ago, in Poland. The last event attracted 300-plus construction, engineering and technology companies.

Private firms will be doing much more than pouring concrete, they will also be mobilising the hundreds of billions of euro in funding. Western governments will provide investment insurance.

Andrew Forrest, a billionaire Australian mining magnate, has committed $500m of his own money to a fund that he says aims to raise $25bn.

The government of Volodymyr Zelensky has mandated Blackrock Financial Markets Advisory to design an investment framework for their reconstruction period. The unit was set up during the financial crisis in April 2008 and specialises in hard-to-value assets.

Blackrock’s name will be familiar to Irish people as it was contracted here, as well as in Greece and the UK, at the time of the financial crisis.

The advisory unit is separate from the asset management of arm of Blackrock which was a major holder of Ukraine bonds and in August participated in a $20bn debt repayment delay that Ukraine had requested from the private sector investors who hold its debt.

Even after that deal through to 2024, it still had a budget gap of $5bn a month.

The Ukrainian government said that it wanted to retain market confidence and there were initially some holdouts among the bondholders.

It can be a beacon to the rest of the world about the power of capitalism

Its deal with Blackrock boss Larry Fink came about through Forrest, the Australian billionaire, the government in Kyiv says. Two weeks ago it signed up JPMorgan as well.

“It can be a beacon to the rest of the world about the power of capitalism,” Fink, whose firm manages $10trn in assets, told this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

Given Ukraine’s post-Soviet experience – even prior to Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion a year ago – that would be a dramatic improvement.

Between 1989 and 1999 Ukraine’s GDP fell by more than 60pc, which is the kind of decline not seen outside a major war. Blackrock and the government believe the market will now deliver.

“We believe we can make a fair and just return on behalf of pension funds, retirees and I do believe, emotionally, those that truly believe in the capitalist system will be flooding Ukraine with capital,” Fink said.

Ukraine’s people will hope that what has been dubbed a ‘klondike’ for investors can also reverse three decades of economic misery.

​