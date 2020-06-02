Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition chief, is weighing the need for tougher powers to protect the bloc's economy from the twin threats of Silicon Valley and China.

Ms Vestager asked for feedback yesterday on a potential new tool to intervene in markets such as technology before it is too late for competition to be saved.

The move come weeks before the Danish EU Commission vice-president is expected to unveil separate proposals which could arm competition authorities with tougher powers to vet deals or companies funded by the Chinese government and other foreign states.

"The world is changing fast and it is important that the competition rules are fit for that change," Ms Vestager said in a statement on the European Commission anti-trust overhaul. "There are certain structural risks for competition, such as tipping markets, which are not addressed by the current rules."

Internet platforms from Google to Amazon have attracted complaints over an alleged failure to play fair. After adding the role of tech chief to her job description, Ms Vestager is looking at how enforcers could prevent tech giants from exploiting their dominance before competition is wiped out.

At the same time, she is weighing her options to tackle how some companies may use funding from foreign states to undercut European rivals or outbid them in M&A.

An EU initiative due to be published on June 17 seeks to assuage European businesses' fears about Chinese state-owned firms that may pay less for financing to fund business operations within Europe, Ms Vestager said last month.

European regulators are trying to walk a fine line between keeping Europe's markets open and shielding its companies from rule-breakers.

Ms Vestager has come under intense pressure from French and German politicians and businesses to take action on the challenge posed by Chinese businesses.

The 'Financial Times' reported that the EU measures would seek to review proposed acquisitions involving possible subsidies via a compulsory notification system.

If a takeover was facilitated by foreign subsidies that distort the EU's internal market, the 'Financial Times' said buyers may have to make commitments to solve the problem or, as a last resort, the purchase could be blocked.

The Brussels-based Commission didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the suggested new rules.

In Ireland, Ms Vestager shot to prominence in 2016 when she ordered the Government here to collect €13bn in back taxes she said should have been paid by Apple.

The ruling, based on state aid rather than tax regulations, remains controversial and is being appealed by both the Irish Government and Apple in a process that could run for years.

During her time in office, the European Commission has hit Google with fines totalling just under €9bn in two years - enough to put the technology company ahead of most member states in terms of its contribution to the EU.

Earlier this year, Ms Vestager said she thinks that in some circumstances European countries should buy stakes in companies to stave off the threat of Chinese takeovers, in a sign of a hardening stance as well as a potential shift back to an era of large scale state involvement in European industry.

Bloomberg

