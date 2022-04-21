Version 1 valued at close to €800m as firm changes hands

Version 1 chief executive Tom O’Connor and his management team will be staying on after the Partners Group deal closes with a brief to treble the size of the firm again in the next five years

US private equity firm Partners Group is taking a majority stake in Version 1 in a deal believed to value the Irish technology services provider at close to €800m.

The transaction will see London-based Volpi Capital exit as majority shareholder of the fast-growing company, booking a significant return on the €90m investment it first made in 2017 when founders Justin Keatinge and John Mullen sold out of the business after 21 years.

Volpi’s founding partner, Irishman Crevan O’Grady, will be one of the main beneficiaries of the increase in value.

The size of the stake was not publicly disclosed, but informed sources said the acquisition valued Version 1 at the upper end of a €600m-€800m range.

Investment bank Jefferies, which advised Version 1 on the deal, said it was the largest in Europe in the digital transformation sector.

The price reflects Version 1’s phenomenal growth through the period of Volpi’s ownership, during which the company trebled in size and grew revenues from less than €100m per year to more than €240m today. The business employs 2,100 staff in Ireland and the UK.

Read More

The firm has been an active acquirer of businesses, making 13 purchases in total, most recently buying UK digital services firm Evoco and Belfast-based Neueda.

However, two-thirds of its growth in the last five years has been organic, with a growing list of both public sector and private clients looking to develop cloud computing capabilities.

Version 1 chief executive Tom O’Connor and his management team will be staying on after the Partners Group deal closes in mid-year with a brief to treble the size of the firm again in the next five years.

It is understood Partners Group is looking to expand Version 1 into markets beyond Ireland and the UK over the next five years and is prepared to put further funds into the business.

Kim Nguyen, partner and co-head of private equity services at Partners Group, said his firm was attracted by Version 1’s organic growth record and high levels of customer and employee satisfaction.

“The company is well positioned to capitalise on the tailwinds driving increased digitisation across both the private and public sector and we have conviction in its growth prospects,” he said.

“We look forward to working with Version 1’s ambitious management team on our value creation plan.”

Mr O’Connor said Partners Group’s sectoral knowledge and international reach was an important factor in the deal, which he said was an endorsement of Version 1’s growth strategy.