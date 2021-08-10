Valeo deal machine bites into meat snack segment ahead of its own sale

VALEO Foods, the company behind household brands such as Batchelors, Jacobs and Odlums, has agreed a deal to buy New World Foods Europe, a producer of branded jerky and biltong meat snacks in the UK from Australia-based entrepreneur Tony Quinn.

The deal comes as Valeo itself is in the process of being sold to Bain Capital by its owner CapVest Partners for a price in excess of €1.7bn. That sale is due to close within weeks.

In the meantime, Dublin-headquartered Valeo, which was formed in 2010 through the merger of Origin Foods and Batchelors, will add €25m of annual turnover with its 19th acquisition in just over a decade, buying New World’s brands including Kings, Wild West, Speyside and Cruga as well as an assortment of premium private labels.

Valeo Foods brands are sold in over 106 countries around the world, but the UK is by far its biggest market, accounting for just over half of current revenues.

New World Foods employs 120 people at its main operations in York and Forres. Following the takeover it will become part of the Valeo Foods Snacking Division which includes Kettle Foods, Tangerine Confectionery , Big Bear and It’s All Good.

Valeo bought It’s All Good, which makes tortilla chips, in December 2020 and Kettle, the popular crisp maker, in 2019.

The group currently employs 4,000 people at 24 sites in Ireland, the UK, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Germany.

Seamus Kearney, Group CEO, Valeo Foods, said New World Foods’ portfolio will expand the group’s reach into on-trend protein snacks and provide an opportunity to further develop the meat snacks category.

Valeo Foods is set to join Bain’s portfolio of food industry investments, including Burger King, Dunkin and Domino’s Pizza.

The disposal by CapVest follows its sale in March this year of Eight Fifty Food Group, the owners of Irish meat companies Carroll’s and M&M Walshe, to Canadian group Sofina Foods.

The Valeo deal means CapVest, founded by Cavan-born Seamus Fitzpatrick in 1999, will have exited all of its Irish food investments this year.