Valeo adds maple syrup to the mix with North American acquisition

Maple syrup is processed in Bromont, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. About 80pc of the world's maple syrup comes from Canada, mainly Quebec. Photograp: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Valeo Foods, best-known for brands such as Kettle crisps and Jacob’s biscuits, has made its first acquisition in North America with the purchase of Canadian maple syrup processor Bernard from private equity firm Phoenix Partners.

The transaction, which will add €95m to Valeo’s more than €1bn in annual sales, is the first the Dublin-headquartered company has made outside Europe and the first since long-term owner CapVest sold it to Bain Capital last May.

Bain said at the time that its plan was to grow Valeo both organically and through acquisitions to consolidate its position as a leading international food business.

The deal for the Quebec-based Bernard, the biggest independent maple syrup maker in the world, brings the Buckwud export brand under Valeo’s umbrella.

It also connects the company, which to date has mainly focused on the UK, Ireland and continental Europe, with more than 40 major food retailers around the world and crucially with distributors in the giant US and Canadian markets.

The Bernard family, which has been running the business since they founded it five generations ago in the 19th century, is staying on to manage the brand, Valeo said in a statement.

The transaction demonstrates Valeo’s continued appetite for deals following its relentless buying spree over the last 12 years, which paused only during its own sales process.

Starting in 2010, CapVest built the Irish-only Origin Foods and Batchelors businesses into a major force in ambient food, making 17 acquisitions along the way and growing sales to €1.1bn across 106 markets.

Its most recent acquisitions prior to the Bain deal were snack companies It’s All Good, which makes tortilla chips, in December 2020 and Kettle, the popular crisp maker, in 2019.

It now sits alongside Burger King, Dunkin and Domino’s Pizza in Bain’s portfolio of high-profile food businesses.

Valeo Foods currently owns 82 well-known food brands of which 13 are category leaders. The group operates 27 manufacturing facilities across the UK, Ireland and Europe. It competes in key growth categories like snacking and sweet treats, confectionery, health and wellness, beverages and agency, baking and meal ingredients and food service.

Valeo is positioning Bernard’s maple syrup as “a natural healthy sweetener that is non-GMO, gluten free and contains high concentrations of minerals and antioxidants”.