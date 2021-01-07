Vaccine rollout will be key to global economic growth this year

Irish exports have rose last year and the economy was one of few to grow

The global economy is expected to expand 4pc in 2021 after shrinking 4.3pc in 2020, the World Bank said yesterday, although it warned that rising Covid-19 infections and delays in vaccine distribution could limit the recovery to just 1.6pc this year.

The World Bank’s semi-annual forecast showed the collapse in activity due to the coronavirus pandemic was slightly less severe than previously forecast, but the recovery was also more subdued and still subject to considerable downside risk.

“The near-term outlook remains highly uncertain,” it said. “A downside scenario in which infections continue to rise and the rollout of a vaccine is delayed could limit the global expansion to 1.6pc in 2021.”

With successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5pc, it said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

More than 85 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.85 million have died since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The pandemic is expected to have long-lasting adverse effects on the global economy, worsening a slowdown that was already projected before the outbreak began, and the world could face a “decade of growth disappointments” unless comprehensive reforms were put in place, the Bank said.

Shallower contractions in advanced economies and a more robust recovery in China helped avert a bigger collapse in overall global output, but disruptions were more acute in most other emerging market and developing economies, the Bank said.

Emerging markets and developing economies – including China – are expected to grow 5pc this year.

