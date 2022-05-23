US well placed to tame inflation, says White House economy chief

US President Joe Biden pledged to make reining in the biggest consumer price increases in four decades his “top priority”. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon

White House economic adviser Brian Deese stopped short of ruling out a US recession as the Federal Reserve combats inflation, saying the central bank needs space to do its job.

Mr Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said that approach reflects President Joe Biden’s pledge to make reining in the biggest consumer price increases in four decades his “top priority”.

“We need to give the Fed the space and the independence to do its job, which is to get inflation under control,” Mr Deese said on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.

“There are always risks,” he said when asked whether the US is headed for a recession.

Consumers are experiencing the highest inflation in decades brought on by expansionary fiscal and monetary policy combined with supply shortages and rising food and energy costs resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A price measure tied to consumption closely tracked by the Fed rose 6.6pc for the 12 months ending March, while another measure, the consumer price index, rose 8.3pc for the year ending April – among the highest readings in decades.

US central bankers say that restoring prices back to their 2pc inflation target is their top priority.

They raised the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point earlier this month after a quarter-point increase in March, and chair Jerome Powell said the policy committee plans to keep raising in half-point steps over the next couple of meetings.

Mr Powell also said there was a “good chance” the Fed could lower inflation back toward its 2pc goal without a “severe” downturn or “materially high” unemployment.

Americans are increasingly pessimistic about the economy, the stock market and inflation, according to a CBS News poll published yesterday, which found that the share of people who say the economy is bad rose to 69pc this month, compared with 46pc in April 2021 and 64pc last November.

Mr Deese said the US economy is in transition to more “stable and resilient growth”.

“While there are absolutely risks with inflation first and foremost, this is what is most important: the United States is better positioned than any other major economy to bring inflation down and address these challenges without giving up all the economic gains that we’ve made and that is because of the strength of our recovery,” Mr Deese said on Fox News Sunday.