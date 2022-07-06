US wants Dutch to cut ASML chip tech exports to China

The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML from selling to China mainstream technology essential in making a large chunk of the world's chips, expanding its campaign to curb the country's rise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Washington's proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart China's plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would broaden significantly the range and class of chipmaking gear now forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International to Hua Hong Semiconductor.

American officials are lobbying their Dutch counterparts to bar ASML from selling some of its older deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems, the people said. These machines are a generation behind cutting-edge but still the most common method in making certain less-advanced chips required by cars, phones, computers and even robots.

ASML's American Depositary Receipts extended losses to as much as 8.3pc, the biggest intraday drop since March 2020, after Bloomberg's initial report.

The issue arose during US Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves's visit to the Netherlands and Belgium in late May and early June to discuss supply chain issues, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. During that trip, Graves also visited ASML's headquarters in Veldhoven and met Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

The Dutch government has yet to agree to any additional restrictions on ASML's exports to Chinese chipmakers, which could hurt the country's trade ties with China, the people said. ASML is already unable to ship its most advanced extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography systems, which cost about €160m per unit, to China as it cannot obtain an export license from the Dutch government.

The US push on ASML comes as President Joe Biden separately considers easing some of the Trump-era tariffs on consumer goods from China. While China may welcome such a move at a time of tense relations between the two powers, Biden's administration has continued his predecessor's efforts to restrict China's access to US technology.

The US Department of Commerce and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.

"The discussion is not new. No decisions have been made and we do not want to speculate or comment on rumors," an ASML spokeswoman said.

ASML is the world's top maker of lithography systems, machines that perform a crucial step in the process of creating semiconductors. ASML's dominance for that type of equipment means that further cutting China off from access to its products would undermine the country's ambitions to make itself more self-sufficient in production of the crucial electronic components.