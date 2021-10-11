US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confident global minimum tax rate will pass through Congress

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday she was confident the US Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries.

Ms Yellen told ABC’s This Week the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden’s proposed spending initiatives. Asked whether she was confident the measure would get through, Ms Yellen said: “Yes. I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package.

“I hope that it will be passed and we will be able to reassure the world that the United States will do its part.”

The parliamentary manoeuvre known as budget reconciliation would allow Democrats to act without Republican votes.

A group of 136 countries on Friday set a minimum global tax rate of 15pc for big companies and sought to make it harder for them to avoid taxation in a landmark deal that Mr Biden said levelled the playing field.

Ms Yellen did not address how to implement another part of the deal that aims to revamp taxation for large technology companies and other highly profitable multinational firms.

The so-called “Pillar 1” part of the tax deal would reallocate taxing rights on companies with more than $20bn (€17bn) in annual revenue to countries where their products and services are sold for 25pc of the profit above a 10pc margin.

US Senate Republicans have argued that this would require a new international tax treaty that would require ratification with a two-thirds Senate majority.

Republican senators told Ms Yellen in a letter they were concerned the Biden administration was considering circumventing the need to obtain the Senate’s authority to implement treaties.

Under the Constitution, the Senate must ratify any treaty with a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes. Democrats control only 50 seats in the 100-member chamber. Republicans in recent years have been overwhelmingly hostile to treaties.

Ms Yellen said in late September that the administration was instead considering alternative means to modify existing bilateral tax treaties that would avoid a two-thirds majority vote.