US tariffs slashed in 'phase one' trade deal with China
US President Donald Trump and Chinese officials said yesterday that they have agreed to a "phase one" trade deal that included cutting US tariffs on Chinese goods.
But they offered no specific details on the amount of US agricultural goods Beijing had agreed to buy, a key sticking point of the lengthy deal negotiations.
"We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China," Mr Trump said on Twitter yesterday morning.
Officials in China have "agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more," he said. The US has agreed to suspend tariffs on $160bn (€143bn) in Chinese goods due to go into effect on December 15, Mr Trump said, and cut existing tariffs to 7.5pc.
The agreement covers intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, currency, and foreign exchange, the United States Trade Representative (USTR)said in a statement.
The United States will maintain 25pc tariffs on $250bn of Chinese imports, but cut tariffs in half to 7.5pc on $120bn in imports, the USTR said.
In a press conference last night in Beijing, Chinese officials said the two countries have achieved major progress in their phase one trade negotiations, and agreed on the text of a phase one deal.
China will import more US wheat and corn after the deal, China's vice agricultural minister said.
The US has been pushing for Beijing to commit to buying $50bn in agricultural products in 2020, a figure that Chinese officials have previously balked at. Officials in Beijing said details on value will be disclosed later.
Reuters
Irish Independent