US President Donald Trump and Chinese officials said yesterday that they have agreed to a "phase one" trade deal that included cutting US tariffs on Chinese goods.

US tariffs slashed in 'phase one' trade deal with China

But they offered no specific details on the amount of US agricultural goods Beijing had agreed to buy, a key sticking point of the lengthy deal negotiations.

"We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China," Mr Trump said on Twitter yesterday morning.

Officials in China have "agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more," he said. The US has agreed to suspend tariffs on $160bn (€143bn) in Chinese goods due to go into effect on December 15, Mr Trump said, and cut existing tariffs to 7.5pc.

