US stocks stall near their all-time highs
US stocks fluctuated in early trade yesterday, stalling near all-time highs as investors saw few reasons to pile in after a furious five-week rally. The US dollar and treasuries rose.
The S&P 500 pared earlier losses to trade mixed, led by defensive utility and real estate shares. The benchmark remained below Tuesday's mid-session record reached as part of a more than 7pc rally since the start of October, fuelled by hopes of a US-China trade deal, waning recession fears and rate cuts.
Inflation data yesterday did little to alter the view that the US Federal Reserve is done easing and in no rush to hike, as prices continue to rise at a tepid pace. Fed chairman Jerome Powell reinforced that thinking in prepared remarks ahead of his address to Congress, saying the Fed's current policy is appropriate as long as the economy stays on track.
The 10-year treasury yield fell the most in more than a week, while the dollar rose for the seventh time in eight sessions to the highest in a month.
The yen advanced along with gold. West Texas crude rose to $57 (€51.80) a barrel.
"A couple of weeks ago, it looked like that phase-one deal looked all but certain. I think the market started to price in a really positive outcome on the trade side," said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust.
"Although I do think that progress is moving in a positive direction, I think it would be foolish for us to assume that we're going to move completely in a positive direction in trade without any type of intermittent setbacks."
The prospect of a deal between the world's two biggest economies has become key to sustaining a rally that drove American stocks to records, as it appears the Fed will be on the sidelines for a long time. The US and China have yet to announce a new location or time to seal the agreement after an international gathering in Chile was cancelled.
It is unclear whether US president Donald Trump's renewed threats will move things forward.
In London, the FTSE 100 index was down 14.03 at 7,351.41 in late afternoon trade. Elsewhere, emerging market shares fell, as Hong Kong's benchmark stocks gauge slumped as the city endured a third day of unrest. Japanese shares retreated.
