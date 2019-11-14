US stocks stall near their all-time highs

US stocks fluctuated in early trade yesterday, stalling near all-time highs as investors saw few reasons to pile in after a furious five-week rally. The US dollar and treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 pared earlier losses to trade mixed, led by defensive utility and real estate shares. The benchmark remained below Tuesday's mid-session record reached as part of a more than 7pc rally since the start of October, fuelled by hopes of a US-China trade deal, waning recession fears and rate cuts.

Inflation data yesterday did little to alter the view that the US Federal Reserve is done easing and in no rush to hike, as prices continue to rise at a tepid pace. Fed chairman Jerome Powell reinforced that thinking in prepared remarks ahead of his address to Congress, saying the Fed's current policy is appropriate as long as the economy stays on track.

The 10-year treasury yield fell the most in more than a week, while the dollar rose for the seventh time in eight sessions to the highest in a month.

