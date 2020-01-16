US stocks hit highs as Europe stands still

US stocks pushed higher to hit new records in early trade as some of the country's leading banks reported earnings yesterday on the heels of a flat day on European exchanges.

US stocks pushed higher to hit new records in early trade as some of the country's leading banks reported earnings yesterday on the heels of a flat day on European exchanges.

While the general tone of the market was positive, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs was weighed down by disappointing results.

The S&P 500 was up just over 11 points at 3,294.49, while the Dow gained close on 130 points to 29,069.45.

Goldman, Wall Street's best-known investment bank, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover legal costs for a corruption scandal in Malaysia, overshadowing a rebound in its trading business.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In