US stocks hit highs as Europe stands still
Markets Report
US stocks pushed higher to hit new records in early trade as some of the country's leading banks reported earnings yesterday on the heels of a flat day on European exchanges.
While the general tone of the market was positive, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs was weighed down by disappointing results.
The S&P 500 was up just over 11 points at 3,294.49, while the Dow gained close on 130 points to 29,069.45.
Goldman, Wall Street's best-known investment bank, reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover legal costs for a corruption scandal in Malaysia, overshadowing a rebound in its trading business.
The bank set aside $1.09bn (€977m) in the fourth quarter, ahead of an expected settlement that could touch $2bn or more. Goldman's full-year earnings took a hit of $3.16 per share from the provision.
The legal woes come at a time when CEO David Solomon is launching a major shift in strategy away from trading - long its main profit engine - to the construction of a bigger consumer business that shields it from wild swings on financial markets.
European equities were little changed as investors analysed the prospects of a thaw in US-China trade relations and weighed earnings reports for signs of a recovery in growth.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up less than 0.1pc as retail industry shares led the gainers and the chemicals sector led the declines. Stock markets have rallied further this year on the prospect of an easing in trade tensions between the US and China, the world's largest economies, as well as on a series of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
The US-China deal was to be signed off yesterday, even though it will not end US tariffs or the block on sales to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies.
The gains in Europe came after two trading sessions of declines, while in Asia, stocks posted modest gains.
The Chinese yuan held most of its surge from Monday, when Washington lifted its designation of the country as a currency cheat.
The dollar held its gains after US inflation data, while the pound broke a five-day slide.
Bloomberg and Reuters
Indo Business