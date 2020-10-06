US stimulus talks fail to reach agreement as election looms

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin engaged in another round of virus stimulus talks yesterday with no sign they are close to deal, despite the urging of President Donald Trump to get it done.

The two negotiators have maintained talks by telephone since last week when they met in person for the first time since early August. They're attempting to bridge a still-yawning gap between the Democrats' $2.2trn (€1.86trn)proposal and a $1.6trn White House offer.

While Mr Trump's infection with Covid-19 and his tweet from the hospital on Saturday pressing negotiators to "get it done" had raised hopes that the administration would endorse a bigger package and reach agreement with Democrats, the timeline is increasingly compressed as election day looms.

Ms Pelosi and Mr Mnuchin spoke by phone for one hour yesterday and plan to speak again today, according to Drew Hammill, a Pelosi spokesman.

Even if the two sides agree on an outline in the coming days, it would likely take Congress two weeks to write the bill, return from recess, overcome Senate delays and pass the legislation. That would mean weeks more until benefits like the $1,200 direct payments both sides agree on for most Americans hit individuals bank accounts.

The stock market climbed on Monday nevertheless, with the S&P 500 Index up 1.4pc.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows - referred to even in the administration as the "bad cop" operative in the stimulus talks - said the president wants the bill to be "fiscally responsible." That suggested the conservative staffer may still resist a further move toward Pelosi's bigger package.

"There are a lot of people that continue to hurt, are waiting on stimulus, and the president's committed to getting a deal done," Mr Meadows said. "He wants to make sure we move expeditiously - but also in a fiscally responsible manner."

Mr Meadows suggested that Pelosi should agree to pass parts of the stimulus in a piecemeal fashion, something she has largely resisted doing, with exceptions for failed attempts to enact airline and postal service relief.

Ms Pelosi said Sunday on CBS that an agreement "just depends on if they understand what we have to do to crush the virus".

The comments were less upbeat than remarks Ms Pelosi made last Friday suggesting that Mr Trump's diagnosis would "change the dynamic" of the talks and prompt the GOP to be more generous in its offers.

That thinking helped prompt renewed optimism from investors and analysts alike who had in recent days increasingly abandoned expectations for an agreement by the November 3 election.

"We were close to giving up on our assumption that lawmakers would agree to $1.5trn in new fiscal support. But, for the time being we will hold onto this assumption," wrote Moody's Analytics economist Mark Zandi in a note to clients on Sunday.

The optimism in the equities markets may perversely take pressure off of lawmakers to come to deal, all the more so with the president cheering the market rally. In tweets yesterday, he highlighted how 401(k) retirement accounts have swelled thanks to stock-price appreciation in his term. The market "is getting ready to break its all time high", he tweeted.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent