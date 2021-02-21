US shipping software giant to expand footprint into Ireland

Stamps.com, a US company that provides internet-based mailing and shipping services and software, has said it expects to expand its footprint into Ireland during the year.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which employs 1,300 people globally and has a market value of over $4bn, revealed its plans for the year during its fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts. Stamps posted revenues of $206m for the quarter ended December 2020, compared to revenues last year of $160.9m.

During the call, Ken McBride, chief executive officer of Stamps.com, said the company would continue growing its international footprint in many different countries.

"During 2021, we expect to expand our footprint to include New Zealand, Ireland and Mexico and others," he said. "We are actively evaluating and planning for a launch of our solution in many other countries across the EU and other regions around the world."

Last year, Stamps.com announced new partnerships with MercadoLibre, the largest online commerce and payment ecosystem in Latin America and the fourth largest marketplace globally, with more than 600 million Latin American shoppers.

Stamps.com announced new carrier relationships with Canpar Express in Canada and La Poste, Chronopost and La Poste Colissimo in France.

McBride also revealed Stamps.com had started marketing its solutions in the UK, Australia, Canada and France.

The California-headquartered company reported a $178.7m profit on revenue of $758m over the year.

In its results, Stamps said the "strong increases" in e-commerce-based consumption in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to "meaningful financial benefits" to the company over 2020.

McBride said the company had set "new record financial and business metrics" that demonstrate its "strength and relevance" in global multi-carrier e-commerce technology solutions.

"Our results are also a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our extraordinary global workforce who continue to drive innovation and operational excellence for our customers and our shareholders," he said.

"Although 2020 was a very difficult year for many around the globe, we are grateful to be able to help our customers successfully compete in these challenging times."

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Sunday Indo Business