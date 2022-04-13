US shale producers woo EU buyers keen to replace Russian gas

From a barbecue lunch at an LNG terminal in Texas to commercial talks near Capitol Hill, American natural gas companies are making a multi-state push to woo potential European buyers.

Energy ministers, diplomats and gas importers from across Europe met with executives from shale producers Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, EQT, Hess, Marathon Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, Ascent Resources, Callon Petroleum, SM Energy. and ConocoPhillips at a Houston hotel this week this week.

They also met with LNG developers including Glenfarne and Venture Global LNG.

Europe has emerged as a key global market for the superchilled fuel that's key to replacing Russian gas following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

With roughly two-thirds of US LNG cargoes heading to the continent, Europe is set to become the fastest-growing market for the superchilled fuel, according to Bank of America.

Germany, Latvia and Estonia, whose delegates participated in this week's meetings, are weighing or have already moved forward with new LNG import terminals.

But long-term supply deals necessary for the financing of new US export projects have been elusive, with European nations such as France raising concerns about emissions.

The delegates, who also hailed from Bulgaria, France, Hungary and the UK participated in commercial talks with LNG developers on the sidelines of the Transatlantic Energy Security Forum in Washington yesterday, followed by a tour of the Golden Pass LNG export terminal in Texas.

More commercial talks occurred at the Houston Petroleum Club on Thursday, according to trade group LNG Allies, which organised the events jointly with the American Exploration & Production Council.

Glenfarne which is seeking to build the Magnolia LNG export terminal in Louisiana and Texas LNG near the US-Mexico border, was one of the companies that participated in the talks, according to its founder Brendan Duval. Duval said he is traveling to Europe next week to further the discussions.

The Texas LNG project, he said, is on track to reach a final investment decision by the end of the year.

Russia is the European Union's biggest gas supplier, accounting for more than 40pc of its needs.

The bloc aims to reduce Russian imports of the fuel by two-thirds this year in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Supplies will probably expand by 10pc through 2025, half of what Europe needs to meet its target, Bank of America analyst Christopher Kuplent said during a conference call with journalists.

Replacing even only one-third of the gas flowing from Russia within a year will prove "very difficult", and spot gas prices in Europe "will remain higher for longer", Kuplent said.