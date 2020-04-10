US rows in with Opec+ deal to cut oil output

Top oil-producing nations were finalising a deal at G20 talks yesterday for big output cuts to lift prices slammed by the coronavirus crisis with Russia and Saudi Arabia taking a lion's share and signs the United States might take unprecedented moves to help.

Capitals led by Riyadh and Moscow which make up the informal Opec+ group, had forged a pact to curb crude production by the equivalent of 10pc of global supplies in marathon talks on Thursday and said they wanted others to cut a further 5pc.

But efforts to conclude the Opec+ deal hit the buffers when Mexico refused to sign up in full.

However, Mexico's President Obrador said Donald Trump had told him he might make cuts on Mexico's behalf, even though the US president has given no public indication Washington would join in the cuts. He has instead threatened Saudi Arabia with tariffs and other measures if it did not resolve the oil crisis.

Major oil markets were closed on Friday as the G20 energy ministers held a video conference but prices failed to rally after Thursday's cuts - the biggest in history.

A 15pc cut in global supplies still leaves a huge overhang of oil when demand has plunged by 30pc.

Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus has dried up demand for fuel for planes and cars, straining budgets of oil-producing nations and hammering the US shale oil industry that is more vulnerable to low oil prices due to its higher costs.

"We call on all nations to use every means at their disposal to help reduce the surplus," US energy secretary Dan Brouillette told the G20 talks, adding that it was "extremely disappointing" that Moscow and Riyadh had not finalised a deal.

The Opec+ pact, if Mexico signs up, would see 10 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil removed, with an additional 5 million bpd withdrawn if the others such as the United States joined.

Norway and Canada, both outside Opec+, have indicated they could make cuts.

Mr Brouillette said US oil output could fall by between 2 million and 3 million bpd by the end of 2020, although Russia has previously said such a natural decline in output was not the same as a formal cut.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said producers were working to win over Mexico and said action involving others was "unavoidable", even though he acknowledged US law barred American producers from joining any price cartel.

Suggesting a softening US line, Mr Obrador said Mr Trump had agreed help out by cutting additional US output after Mexico offered Opec+ a cut of just 100,000 bpd, a quarter of what the group demanded.

Reuters

Irish Independent