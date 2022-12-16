US retail sales fell by the most in almost a year in November as inflation bites

A woman carries shopping bags during Black Friday on November 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photograph: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

US retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year, reflecting softness in a range of categories that suggests some easing in Americans’ demand for merchandise.

The value of overall retail purchases dropped 0.6pc last month after rising 1.3pc in October, Commerce Department data showed on Thursday.

Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were down 0.2pc. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.2pc decline in total retail sales.

Nine of 13 retail categories fell last month, according to the report, including motor vehicles, electronics, furniture and building materials stores.

The value of sales at gasoline stations were down 0.1pc as pump prices fell.

Sales at restaurants and bars – the only service-sector category in the report – rose 0.9pc in November, the fourth-straight increase.

The report suggests some loss of momentum in consumer demand for goods amid high inflation as well as what has been a shift in preferences toward services. While rising wages and pandemic-era savings have helped support shoppers, Americans are beginning to feel the squeeze. The saving rate is near a record low and credit-card balances have surged.

Other data showed that the labour market remains resilient with the fewest weekly initial unemployment filings in more than two months. Meanwhile, two regional Federal Reserve manufacturing gauges showed weaker activity this month.

The Fed is looking for a slowdown in consumer spending that will lower economic growth in order to help stamp out inflation.

Policymakers stepped down the pace of interest-rate increases on Wednesday as expected, and while inflation has been decelerating in recent months, they acknowledge that price pressures are still far too high.

November includes some of the biggest shopping days of the year, and retailers offered widespread discounts across a range of products like toys, clothing and electronics on Black Friday and beyond.

Separate data from Adobe Analytics found online spending during Cyber Week – Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday – was up 4pc from last year.

Thursday’s report showed spending at non- store retailers was down 0.9pc, which includes e-commerce businesses like Amazon.com.

One of the only categories to rise were grocery stores amid higher food prices, though the pace was slower than the prior month.

So-called control-group sales – which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations – fell 0.2pc, missing estimates for a 0.1pc gain.

The retail sales report can be difficult to draw concrete conclusions from since the data is not adjusted for inflation and mostly captures spending on goods. A fuller data picture comes next week.