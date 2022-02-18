US puts Chinese apps on piracy blacklist

The US added Chinese messaging platform WeChat and online marketplace AliExpress to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy, an annual compilation of the worst intellectual-property abusers and counterfeiters.

AliExpress and WeChat are "two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting", the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement accompanying the release of the 2021 review.

The USTR first started publishing the annual standalone list in 2011 to increase public awareness and help market operators and governments prioritise intellectual-property enforcement efforts. The 2021 review identifies 42 online and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The list has proven useful for getting companies, particularly larger ones, to do more to fight piracy and counterfeiting, said Robert Holleyman, who helped oversee the list as deputy US trade representative under President Barack Obama.

"It leads to sharing of best practices around how companies can deal with what's going to be an ever-increasing challenge, which is the counterfeiters, the bad actors who are using these platforms," Mr Holleyman, now the president and chief executive officer of law firm Crowell and Moring LLP, said in an interview. For counterfeiters, "the tools to evade monitoring and scrutiny continue to grow every year".

Pinduoduo, one of the largest online retailers in China, continues to be listed after first being included in 2019. Alibaba's Taobao, together with Baidu cloud-storage service Baidu Wangpan and e-commerce service provider DHgate.com are also still on the list.

Nine physical markets located within China that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods are included.

The world's two largest economies share the biggest bilateral trade relationship, but it has been fractious since 2018, with the Trump administration imposing tariffs on more than $300bn (€265bn) in imports from China, ranging from footwear and clothing to electronics and bicycles and even pet food under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.