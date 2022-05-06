US productivity suffers biggest drop since 1947 as wage pressure rises

Non-farm business employee output per hour decreased at a 7.5pc annual rate from the previous three months. Stock image

US productivity dropped in the first quarter by the most since 1947 as the economy shrank, while labour costs surged and illustrated an extremely tight job market.

Non-farm business employee output per hour decreased at a 7.5pc annual rate from the previous three months, according to Labour Department figures on Thursday. That compared to a 6.3pc gain in the fourth quarter and the 5.3pc projected decline in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

While productivity growth rates can be highly volatile in normal business cycles, the pandemic and subsequent recovery over the past two years has made the figures more prone to fluctuations.

It’s likely to take several more years to gauge whether underlying productivity trends have shifted in the wake of Covid-19.

Hourly compensation rose 3.2pc in the period, but with the drop in productivity, unit labour costs climbed at a 11.6pc rate in the first quarter.

While the quarterly gain in hourly pay adjusted for productivity likely overstates the degree of wage pressures, the 7.2pc annual gain in labour costs was the largest since 1982.

The US economy contracted last quarter for the first time since 2020, largely due to a wider trade deficit as companies imported more goods and services to support robust consumer demand.

Economic output declined at a 2.4pc pace in the first quarter, according to the report. Hours worked, the other input in productivity calculations, increased 5.5pc. On a year-over-year basis, output per hour fell 0.6pc.

Fierce competition for a limited supply of workers has led businesses to bid up wages. By another measure, employment costs are now rising at a record rate.

To help limit the impact of rising costs, firms often adopt new technologies or invest in equipment to make workers more productive.

