US President Joe Biden admits there’s a long-term need for oil and gas

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP Expand

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Ari Natter

US President Joe Biden went off-script during an otherwise climate-friendly State of the Union speech on Tuesday night to acknowledge an uncomfortable reality for the White House: “We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while.”

The unusual assessment from the president, slipped twice into his address and not included in prepared remarks circulated beforehand, lays bare the conflict between his administration’s climate and economic goals.

