US pharma giant Abbvie secures reversal of €572m Irish tax bill 

Abbvie was slapped with stamp duty bill over its $63bn acquisition last year of Botox maker Allergan

Boost: Abbvie won its appeal over tax liability on its purchase of Botox maker Allergan. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Boost: Abbvie won its appeal over tax liability on its purchase of Botox maker Allergan. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

US pharma giant Abbvie appears to have secured a major victory against the Revenue Commissioners after the Tax Appeals Commission determined that the company cannot be hit with a €572m tax bill connected to its $63bn acquisition of Allergan last year.

Abbvie incurred the €572m tax bill related to the takeover after the Government introduced a measure in 2019 for the 2020 budget that ensured so-called share cancellation schemes, which are schemes of arrangement, would be liable for a 1pc stamp duty.

Previously, such schemes had been exempt.

