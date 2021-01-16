US pharma giant Abbvie secures reversal of €572m Irish tax bill 

US pharma giant Abbvie appears to have secured a major victory against the Revenue Commissioners after the Tax Appeals Commission determined that the company cannot be hit with a €572m tax bill connected to its $63bn acquisition of Allergan last year.

Abbvie incurred the €572m tax bill related to the takeover after the Government introduced a measure in 2019 for the 2020 budget that ensured so-called share cancellation schemes, which are schemes of arrangement, would be liable for a 1pc stamp duty.

Previously, such schemes had been exempt.

The new measures were implemented immediately in 2019, affecting Abbvie as it progressed its takeover of Botox maker Allergan.

Abbvie has already paid the stamp duty to the Revenue Commissioners. The two sides had agreed that no interest would be payable on the money if it was ultimately returned to Abbvie following the appeal.

A lengthy and heavily-redacted determination made in December but just published by the Tax Appeals Commission is understood to be the Abbvie case.

“The Commissioner determines that the assessment raised… should be reduced to nil,” the determination notes.

“The appellant [Abbvie] should not have received the assessment in respect of the transaction, as this came within the definition of restructuring operations," it adds.

The determination notes that the case relates to the acquisition of a company “and the stamp duty provisions introduced by section 61 of the Finance Act 2019”.

Abbvie is understood to have argued that the assessment against it was excessive and that a nil liability for stamp duty arose when the new Finance Act provision was interpreted in accordance with relevant EU law.

The Revenue Commissioners asked the Tax Appeals Commission to dismiss the appeal, citing a number of legal arguments.

Abbvie did not reply to a request for comment yesterday.

The outcome of the tax case will have been closely watched by the international corporate and financial community at a time when international tax reforms are being introduced around the world.

This week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe set out the Government’s latest roadmap for updating Ireland’s corporate tax regime.

He said that changes to rules will eventually see Ireland’s annual corporation tax take slide by between €800m and €2bn.

In 2020, the €11.8bn of corporation tax collected by the Exchequer accounted for 20pc of all Ireland’s tax revenue in the year.

Last summer, the European General Court ruled in favour of Apple and Ireland in a case where the European Commission had accused the tech giant from benefit from a sweetheart deal with the Government that enabled it to slash its tax liability. The European Commission had issued Apple with a €13bn bill.

The European Commission has appealed the decision.