US looking at market power of tech giants

"I think that the laws that we have are quite flexible," said Mr Delrahim, claiming they make possible "timely and aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws".

The DoJ can look at issues such as pricing, innovation and quality, and the next steps in its broad antitrust review would be seeking information, documents and possible compulsory process, Mr Delrahim said at a tech policy conference in Colorado.

The news came as Facebook yesterday responded to privacy concerns by rolling out a feature in test markets including Ireland that lets users know when non-Facebook companies such as online retailers share their data with the internet giant.

Consumers will also be able to switch off such data sharing.

Irish Independent