US lawmakers raise pressure on miners of bitcoin over energy use

A group of Democratic lawmakers led by US senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding details from six of the world's biggest bitcoin miners about their electricity consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions.

The move is seen as a warning shot that comes amid growing concern over the cryptocurrency industry's environmental impact.

The eight lawmakers sent letters yesterday asking miners, including Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain, to provide their facilities' annual electricity consumption, growth plans and impact on local power prices.

Cryptocurrencies have come under increasing fire for the industry's power consumption, which is now comparable to the entire country of Argentina.

The letters raise the stakes in Ms Warren's campaign to crack down on wasteful bitcoin operations after she sent a similar request last month to Greenidge Generation Holdings which powers its New York facility with a natural gas plant.

They also come as the industry reels from bitcoin's slump in the markets.

"Given the extraordinarily high energy usage and carbon emissions associated with bitcoin mining, mining operations raise concerns about their impacts on the global environment, local ecosystems, and consumer electricity costs," wrote Ms Warren and seven other US lawmakers, including representative Katie Porter and senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

The letters also went to Stronghold Digital Mining, Bitfury Group, Bitdeer Technologies and Bit Digital. The miners have operations across the US and in countries including Norway, Russia, Japan and Kazakhstan.

The letter to BitFury's chief executive officer Brian Brooks asked him to provide details on the company's electricity needs and climate impact.