US lawmakers grill TikTok boss amid growing tensions with China

CEO Shou Zi Chew gave testimony at the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committee hearing

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew on Capitol Hill in Washington yesterday. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Expand

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew on Capitol Hill in Washington yesterday. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

David Shepardson

TikTok's chief executive faced tough questions from US lawmakers who are convinced the Chinese-owned short video app should be barred for being a “tool” of the Chinese Communist Party and because it carries content that can harm children’s mental health.

CEO Shou Zi Chew’s testimony before Congress capped a week of actions by the Chinese company aimed at convincing Americans and their lawmakers that the app creates economic value and supports free speech amid growing calls to ban the app.

