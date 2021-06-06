US law firm to examine €9.8bn Icon/PRA deal

A US law firm has launched an investigation into PRA Health, a clinical trials firm, regarding its $12bn (€9.8bn) merger with Irish counterpart ICON plc.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a New York-based investor rights law firm, announced it was investigating PRA in a release relating to various company examinations it is undertaking.

On the Halper Sadeh website, it said it is investigating whether the sale of PRA to ICON is fair to the US company’s shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA shareholders will receive $80 in cash, and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share they own.

The statement on the website adds that the investigation concerns whether PRA and its board of directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached duties to shareholders. This included obtaining the best possible consideration for PRA shareholders, determining whether ICON is underpaying for PRA, and disclosing all material information necessary for PRA shareholders to assess the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh may seek “increased consideration” for shareholders. Its website includes a link where PRA shareholders can join an “action”.

PRA, ICON and Halper Sadeh didn’t respond to a request for comment.