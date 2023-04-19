| 7°C Dublin

Close

US lacks technicians needed to ramp up microchip production

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns on chips aims. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Expand

Close

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns on chips aims. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns on chips aims. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns on chips aims. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Eric Martin

The US needs “robust partnership” between top universities and private industry as it works to beef up domestic semiconductor-manufacturing capacity, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

We really have to just get a lot more serious about it, and also develop new pipelines,” Ms Raimondo said. “The forecasts are that we’ll be about 100,000 semiconductor technicians short in the next handful of years, if we don’t do something differently. That’s a huge problem. It’s also an opportunity.”

Most Watched

Privacy