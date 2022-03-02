US judge eliminates legal defences of Irish-based opioid maker

A judge in Tennessee found Dublin-headquartered Endo International liable in an opioid-marketing case by default and is stripping the company of its legal defences in an upcoming trial.

In a rare move, the judge entered a so-called default judgment against Endo on Monday after finding the company intentionally concealed documents from Tennessee municipalities suing over its marketing of its opioid-based painkillers.

The 13 counties want as much as $23bn (€21bn) from Endo and other defendants in reimbursement of tax dollars spent fighting the public-health crisis.

The move by the judge punishes the company for failing to hand over the files by effectively finding it liable for claims made by the counties.

As a result, Endo, whose CEO is Blaise Coleman, faces a damages-only trial next year that will decide how much the company will have to pay for mishandling opioids.

“The court finds the withholding of documents by Endo was wilful, not inadvertent, and part of a long-term pattern of behaviour,” Judge Jonathan Lee Young said in his 10-page order.

While default judgments are relatively uncommon in US litigation, Endo has faced several for failing to hand over files related to their opioid marketing strategies.

In April, another Tennessee judge barred the opioid maker from defending itself over the document issue. Five months later, Endo paid $35m to settle the case.

Last year, Endo avoided a default judgment in a New York opioid case over the same information-sharing issue by agreeing to pay $50m to settle that case and make the discovery issue moot.

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski, an Endo spokeswoman, did not return an email and a call on Monday seeking comment on the latest default judgment against the company.

In a statement earlier this month after a hearing before Judge Young, Endo representatives said there was “no valid basis” for sanctioning the firm again over the missing files.

“Instead of applying the law to the facts before it, the court improperly adopted the findings of a different Tennessee court in a different case,” said Matthew Maletta, Endo’s chief legal officer.

The Tennessee counties allege Endo, along with opioid maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and pharmacy chains such as CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, mishandled opioid painkillers and created a so-called “public nuisance” with their lax oversight of highly addictive medicines.

More than 500,000 Americans have died from overdoses tied to opioid-based drugs over the last two decades.

State and local governments are seeking to recover billions in tax dollars spent battling the fallout from opioid addictions. States and municipalities have racked up more than $26bn in settlements so far in the litigation.

Judge Young, elected to his post in 2014, explained the basis for his ruling against Endo in an interview with Law360.com.

“It’s the worst case of document hiding that I’ve ever seen,” the judge told the news service.

“It was like a plot out of a John Grisham movie, except it was even worse than what he could dream up.”