US investors watch closely as stocks continue to slide

A mixed bag of earnings from some of Wall Street’s biggest companies may muddy the outlook for investors hoping to “buy the dip” amid a vicious stock market selloff.

With a massive week of corporate results under way, Google parent Alphabet reported first-quarter revenue below expectations on Tuesday, while software giant Microsoft forecast double-digit revenue growth for its next fiscal year.

Investors have focused on results from some of Wall Street’s biggest names this week, hoping they could provide a counterweight to the deluge of news that has battered stocks in recent days, highlighted by concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve to worries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Though most of the earnings season lies ahead, some investors worry that anything less than stellar results from corporate behemoths will do little to stem a slide in stocks that left the S&P 500 down 12.4pc on the year after Tuesday’s 2.8pc drop. The Nasdaq on Tuesday hit its lowest closing level since December 2020 as it lost nearly 4pc, bringing it 22pc below the all-time high it hit less than six months ago, on November 19.

In another setback for growth stocks, Tesla shares tumbled 12pc on Tuesday after the electric carmaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, clinched his deal to buy Twitter.

But on the upbeat side, shares of Visa rose after the payments company said it expects revenue to accelerate past pre-pandemic levels.

Markets could get fresh jolts this week as other results flow in, including from Apple and Amazon.

Despite the mixed results from big growth names, earnings in the S&P 500 have topped expectations. Overall, 81pc of companies have exceeded earnings expectations, with first-quarter profits now expected to have climbed 8.2pc.