US investor takes funds raised by Everseen to $40m

Everseen, a retail technology firm based in Cork, has taken the total amount it has raised from investors to around $40m (€35.5m) after attracting "significant" investment from a US tech investor.

The Cork-based company has attracted the investment from Neil Garfinkel, one of the founders of investment firm Francisco Partners. He currently serves as a senior adviser at the firm, which he co-founded in 1999.

Francisco Partners has raised over $24bn in capital to date and invested in over 275 tech companies, including ticketing firm Eventbrite.

Garfinkel, who is set to join Everseen's board, said he was looking forward to helping the company grow. He said he was impressed with the scale the company had achieved, especially in regards to its global reach and revenue growth.

The value of the investment, described as "significant", has remained confidential. Alan O'Herlihy, chief executive of Everseen, said the additional funds will be used to expand its US and European operations.

Everseen, founded in 2007, has developed software which helps retailers combat non-scanning and other irregularities at points of sale. Its system is used by five of the world's top 10 retailers, including US supermarket group Walmart.

Sunday Indo Business