US inflation hits a nine-year high amid stimulus debate

US consumer prices climbed by the most in nearly nine years in March as the end of pandemic lockdowns triggered a rebound in travel and commuting that pushed up the cost of petrol, car rentals and hotel stays.

The consumer price index increased 0.6pc from the prior month after a 0.4pc gain in February, according to US Labor Department data yesterday. The jump in the cost of petrol accounted for almost half the overall March advance.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI increased 0.3pc from February, the most in seven months. Costs of both goods and services rose last month.

The annual inflation figure surged to 2.6pc and it was distorted by a pandemic-related decline in prices in March 2020. That effect will begin to fade within several months, helping explain why Federal Reserve policy makers see current price pressures as temporary rather than something more dangerous to the economy.

The core measure rose 1.6pc from 12 months ago. Prior to the pandemic, the annual core inflation metric was running north of 2pc.

Read More

Investors shrugged off the price data – stocks were mixed and bonds little changed – focussing instead on news that US health officials had called for a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccination because of blood clot concerns.

"It was a bit stronger than the official consensus expectations, but it was lower than some people were worried about," Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak, said about the CPI report. When combined with the J&J news, "it means that the Fed can probably continue to provide plenty of stimulus going forward”.

Still, the latest figures on consumer prices add fuel to an already heated debate about the path of inflation in the US, especially on the heels of last week's Labor Department data showing a stronger-than-expected surge in producer prices.

Read More

Some analysts and economists argue a wave of pent-up demand paired with trillions of dollars in government spending will spur a sustained upward movement in inflation.

Amid supply chain bottlenecks, supply shortages and surging input costs, producers are already feeling the pinch of rising costs. While not all cost increases will be pushed through to consumers – given a variety of different measures firms can take to offset costs – sustained pressures in the production pipeline raise the risk of an acceleration in consumer inflation.

Recent survey data highlighted developing cost pressures. The Institute for Supply Management's latest figures showed more than half of service providers reported paying higher prices in March, the largest share since 2011. The ISM's manufacturing survey showed about 72pc of manufacturers said the same – the second-most since 2008.

Recently, some company executives have mentioned plans to raise prices.

Bloomberg