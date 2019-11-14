US industry lobby 'hacked from China'

As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for US manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trump's trade policies, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) was hacked over the summer and hired a cybersecurity firm, which concluded the attack came from China, the two sources said.

The security firm, which the sources did not name, made the assessment based on the usage of tools and techniques previously associated with known Chinese hacking groups, they said.

The hack of an internal computer network at a powerful Washington industry group illustrates how China has tried to gain an advantage in the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

