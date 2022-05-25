US housing market stalled in April after rate rises

Home ownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans. Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg

Sales of new US homes plummeted in April by the most in nearly nine years, dented by the combination of high prices and a steep climb in mortgage interest rates.

Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 16.6pc to an annualised 591,000 pace, the weakest since April 2020, US government data showed yesterday.

The figure fell well short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for a 749,000 rate.

Home ownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans, as a rapid run-up in mortgage rates collides with record prices.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 5.25pc last week, up from around 3pc at the end of 2021, Freddie Mac data show.

A separate report showed a measure of homebuilder sentiment fell in May for a fifth straight month amid concerns over rising construction costs and a slowdown in demand.

The new-home sales report, produced by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed the median sales price of a new home rose 19.6pc from a year earlier, to a record $450,600 (€420,000).

There were 444,000 new homes for sale as of the end of the month, the most since 2008.

However, nearly all had yet to be completed.

At the current sales pace, it would take nine months to exhaust the supply of new homes.

That compares with 6.9 months in the prior month and 4.7 months one year ago.

The number of homes sold in April and awaiting the start of construction – a measure of backlogs – rose slightly to 185,000 from a month earlier, the report showed.

New-home purchases account for about 10pc of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed.

They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close.

Sales of existing homes fell in April to the lowest level since June 2020 amid growing affordability challenges.