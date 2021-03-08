| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

US fund seeks to quiz media in Ryanair legal action

Airline and O’Leary were sued by American pension fund in 2018

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Expand

Close

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Lawyers for a US pension fund suing Ryanair and its chief executive Michael O’Leary in New York want to question news outlets and journalists, including this correspondent, in relation to the legal action.

Ryanair and Mr O’Leary are resisting the move through their lawyers.

The Alabama pension fund for fire officers and police officers sued Ryanair and Mr O’Leary in 2018, claiming they had made false and misleading statements to shareholders regarding employment issues at the airline.

Most Watched

Privacy