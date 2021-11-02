US fund managers buy up private equity firms

Safe bet: Franklin Templeton’s Michael Hasenstab predicted that Ireland would not default during the euro crisis. Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg

In less than a week, two of the largest U S asset managers have announced acquisitions to expand into the booming businesses of private equity and credit.

Franklin Resources Inc said yesterday it will buy Lexington Partners, a private equity fund manager, for $1.75bn (€1.5bn), a move that will result in it overseeing $200bn in alternative assets. T Rowe Price Group’s $4.2bn purchase last week of Oak Hill Advisors, a private credit specialist, was the most significant for the firm in two decades.

“This is a stunner of a deal that really brings home the enormous value locked up in private equity firms,” said Antoine Drean, chairman and founder of private equity advisory firm Triago, referring to Franklin Templeton’s acquisition.

California-based Franklin Templeton is best known here for the huge bet money manager Michael Hasenstab made that Ireland would not default during the euro crisis by buying Irish government bonds at steep discounts and rightly anticipating the debt would be honoured. It and T Rowe Price, largely managers of active funds, suffered billions of dollars in outflows in their last quarters.

Meanwhile, giant competitors including Vanguard Group and BlackRock have aggressively pushed into low-cost vehicles including exchange-traded funds, which has allowed them to increase assets under management.

Franklin Resources shares rose as much as 15pc in New York trading yesterday The stock advanced 26pc this year up to Friday. In buying Lexington, Franklin Templeton gets a leading player in the secondary private equity and co-investment market, the firm said in a statement. Secondary transactions have gained favour in private equity as institutional investors seek to offload stakes earlier in funds that can be locked up for a decade or more.

“We now have top tier specialist investment managers in all of the key alternative investment categories,” Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson said.