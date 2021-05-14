US filling stations are restocked after cyberattack, Biden says 

US President Joe Biden yesterday said that motorists there can expect filling stations to begin returning to normal this weekend even as shortages gripped some areas amid restart of the top US fuel pipeline after it was shut by a ransomware attack.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, will take some time to fully recover and could still suffer "hiccups," he said. Colonial began supplying some fuel to most regions along its 5,500 mile (8,850 km) route. read more

The pipeline resumed computer-controlled pumping late Wednesday after adding safety measures.

The shutdown caused gasoline shortages and emergency declarations from Virginia to Florida, led two refineries to curb production, and spurred airlines to reshuffle refueling operations.

The pipeline's restart should bring supplies to some hard-hit areas as soon as Thursday, said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

"Relief is coming," added Jeanette McGee, a spokeswoman for AAA.

Motorists' tempers frayed as panic buying led stations to run out even where supplies were available. On Thursday about 70% of gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel, while around 50pc of stations in Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia had outages, tracking firm GasBuddy said.

The average national gasoline price rose above $3.00 a gallon, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said, and prices in some areas jumped as much as 11 cents in a day.

Nicole Guy, 36, a leasing agent in Atlanta, was at her fourth gas station Thursday morning, trying to find gas. The station ran out of gas early Wednesday and the manager wasn't sure when deliveries would resume.

Guy said she wished she had gone out the night before to refuel.

"My sister paid $3.50 at the pump last night for her car," she said. "I thought if I went looking today I'd find a better deal. I never paid that much at the pump."

Biden said officials do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack.

"But we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia," he said. "That's where it came from."

Reuters