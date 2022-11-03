US Fed hikes interest rates again with hint of smaller rises to come

US Federal Reserve officials signalled their aggressive campaign to curb inflation could be entering its final phase even as they delivered their fourth straight 75 basis-point interest-rate increase.

While central bankers said that "ongoing increases" will still likely be needed to bring rates to a level that are "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2pc over time," they added fresh language to their statement after a two-day meeting in Washington.

"The pace of future increases" in borrowing costs would take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lag with which it affects the economy and developments in the economy and finance, they said.

The new commentary by the Federal Open Market Committee comes amid still-strong readings on inflation and jobs, even as sectors like housing and manufacturing have slowed substantially.

The addition will spur speculation that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues will slow the pace of rate increases with many Wall Street economists anticipating they will downshift to a 50 basis-point increase when they next gather in December.

In financial markets, swaps traders cut the amount of pricing in for the December policy meeting and pushed where they see the peak rate for the cycle to below 5pc from around 5.05pc earlier.

Yields on two-year Treasuries plunged, while the S&P 500 share index rallied and the dollar index slid.

The unanimous decision lifts the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.75pc to 4pc, its highest level since 2008.

The statement firmly committed policymakers to their campaign to curb inflation, but acknowledged that interest-rate increases act with a lag.

Officials, fighting to curb inflation running near a 40-year high, gathered days before midterm US congressional elections in which anger over price pressures has been a dominant theme.

The outcome of the Nov. 8 vote could cost President Joe Biden's Democrats control of Congress, and some prominent lawmakers in his party have started to publicly urge the Fed to show restraint. Powell, for his part, has tried to keep the central bank out of the political fray.

Officials, as expected, said they will continue to reduce their holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as planned -- a pace amounting to about $1.1trn (€1.1trn) a year.

The higher rates go, the harder the Fed's job becomes. Having been criticized for missing the stubbornness of the inflation surge, officials know that monetary policy works with a lag and that the tighter it becomes the more it not only slows inflation, but economic growth and hiring too.

Fed forecasts in September implied a downshift to 50 basis points in December, according to the median projection. Those projections showed rates reaching 4.4pc this year and 4.6pc next year, before cuts in 2024.

The Fed's most forceful tightening campaign since the 1980s is beginning to cool some parts of the economy, particularly in housing. But policymakers have yet to see meaningful progress on inflation.