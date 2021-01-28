| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

US economic recovery is on track to better that of timid Europe yet again

David Chance

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

For all of Donald Trump’s bungling and a country that is closing on half a million Covid deaths, the US set to grow far faster than Europe this year, just as it did in the wake of the financial crisis.

While strong growth in America is a boon for Irish exports, the current crisis is once again delivering a lesson in economics to the slow learners in the eurozone’s finance ministries.

Investment bank ING reckons the US could grow as much as 5pc this year as at least part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9trn (€1.6trrn) package kicks in alongside a much stronger vaccination performance than in Europe.

Most Watched

Privacy