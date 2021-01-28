US economic recovery is on track to better that of timid Europe yet again

For all of Donald Trump’s bungling and a country that is closing on half a million Covid deaths, the US set to grow far faster than Europe this year, just as it did in the wake of the financial crisis.

While strong growth in America is a boon for Irish exports, the current crisis is once again delivering a lesson in economics to the slow learners in the eurozone’s finance ministries.

Investment bank ING reckons the US could grow as much as 5pc this year as at least part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9trn (€1.6trrn) package kicks in alongside a much stronger vaccination performance than in Europe.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meanwhile, has cut its economic growth forecasts for this year from 5pc to 3.9pc thanks to a new wave of lockdowns that is having a much bigger effect here than in the more buoyant US.

Last week America delivered on average 1.6 million vaccinations per day, bringing the number who have received them to close on 24 million.

The European Union by contrast – with its vaunted state health systems – has vaccinated around a third of that number at a tad under nine million.

That disparity is going to make a big difference to the speed of any economic recovery which largely depends on getting affluent consumers with their high disposable incomes back into shops, bars and restaurants.

Even before those American consumers are out and about, readings of the US economy show it is in far more robust health than that of the eurozone.

Manufacturing industry data at the start of this year shows the US has held performed far better than Europe where the reintroduction of lockdowns has hit industry much harder.

In other words, the eurozone is now heading for a first-quarter economic contraction.

Yet bizarrely, its policymakers are already taking the foot off the gas. Economic output in the single currency area will remain below pre-pandemic levels until late in 2022, while in the US it should have bounced back by the end of this year.

A decade on from the financial crisis that Europe handled woefully with a mix of austerity and too-restrictive monetary policy, its seems policymakers here are prepared to run the risk of doing too little.

“I’m not aware of any further measurable plans in Europe to add to the fiscal stimulus for this year – which, on present numbers, is set to be reduced by 1-4 percentage points of GDP throughout the eurozone, compared to last year,” said UniCredit Chief Economist Erik Nielsen.

“Why one would withdraw stimulus in the middle of a major health crisis and with huge output gaps beats me,” he said.

According to calculations from Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute for International Finance, the eurozone’s economic output is a full 9pc below its potential.

That is an awful lot of unemployed younger workers.

Just as a reminder, interest rates at the ECB have been in negative territory since 2014 and even before the pandemic hit, the eurozone economy was still too weak to be able to cope with a rise in rates.

The ECB has done a much better firefighting job this time round than it did during the financial crisis when its policies pushed the bloc to the edge of breakup before it reversed course.

Unless governments take action to close the gaps, we will be in for another decade of tepid growth and that makes it harder to service debt over the longer term.

Even though they have suspended the recovery-killing Stability and Growth Pact, eurozone finance ministers still appear willing to risk another ‘lost decade’.

As UniCredit’s Mr Nielsen warns: “In Europe, we are still chasing the debt shadows on the wall.”