US dollar slips after Fed officials make case for slower hikes

The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped as much as 0.3pc on Monday, with the euro among the biggest Group-of-10 gainers, as the gauge of the greenback neared its lowest since April last year. Europe's common currency climbed as much as 0.7pc to $1.0927 ahead of a swathe of European Central Bank speakers Monday including President Christine Lagarde.