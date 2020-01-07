US digital tax retaliation could deeply damage relations, warns France

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire warned the US yesterday that any retaliation to France's new digital services tax could "deeply and durably" damage relations.

Washington has threatened to impose duties of up to 100pc on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products worth $2.4bn (€2.1bn), after a US government investigation found the tax would harm its technology companies.

"If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax ... in this case we would retaliate," Mr Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organisation)," he added.

