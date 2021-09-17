US Democrats challenge oil industry’s climate claims

Drilling for answers: The oil industry is being accused of misleading the public on impact of fossil fuels. Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg

Democrats in the US House of Representatives are investigating the role major oil companies and their trade groups may have played in misleading the public on the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.

Letters sent on Thursday to the heads of Exxon Mobil, BP, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Chamber of Commerce seek information on any role they may have played in what the Democrats call a “long-running, industry-wide campaign” of climate disinformation, according to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The panel is planning an October 28 hearing on the effort and is seeking the testimony of top executives from those companies.

“We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has reaped massive profits for decades while contributing to climate change that is devastating American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars, and ravaging the natural world,” said the letters.

“We are also concerned that to protect those profits, the industry has reportedly led a coordinated effort to spread disinformation to mislead the public and prevent crucial action to address climate change.”

The letters were sent by Representative Carolyn B Maloney, the committee’s chairwoman and Rep Ro Khanna, who leads the subcommittee on the environment.

“API welcomes the opportunity to testify again before the House Oversight Committee and advance our priorities of pricing carbon, regulating methane and reliably producing American energy,” said API spokeswoman Bethany Aronhalt.

The Chamber of Commerce said it was reviewing the committee’s request.

“The leadership of the Committee has a fundamental misunderstanding of the US Chamber of Commerce’s positions on climate change and our work to forge climate solutions,” a spokesman for the trade group said.

“The Chamber believes that the climate is changing, that humans are contributing to those changes, and that inaction on climate is not an option. We know that durable policy is made through bipartisan action, so we’ve been working hard with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to enact climate solutions, most notably the bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes historic investments in sustainable infrastructure.”

In a statement, BP said it had received the letter and that the company’s “ambition is to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there”.

“We are actively advocating for policies such as carbon pricing and regulating methane, that will support the energy transition, the Paris climate agreement and a net zero world,” BP said.

An ExxonMobil spokesman said the company had received the letter and would “respond to staff”.

Chevron didn’t respond to requests for comment and representatives of Shell declined to comment.

