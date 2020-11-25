US debt market ‘march of the zombies’ signals coming bankruptcies

US bankruptcy filings have slowed nearly to a halt, but they're expected to pick up next year, led by companies that piled on debt to survive this year's pandemic and election-related volatility. "The march of the zombies will come to a head," said Howard Steel, partner in the financial restructuring group at law firm Goodwin Procter, who expects bankruptcy filings to accelerate in the second quarter of 2021.

"Many of the companies that are surviving by issuing new debt to fund operating losses and interest payments will not be able to survive for the long run in a protracted pandemic."

Almost 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Many of the country's most iconic companies aren't earning enough to cover interest expenses.

Every sector is at risk, Steel says, with borrowers in entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality and leisure services especially vulnerable to pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly if there's a second round of prolonged lockdowns.

"The restructuring scene may be quieter as we hit the tail-end of the year," Steel said.

"After the holidays we will see the stockings are tattered and companies have a lot of holes in them that need repair."

Some corporations that borrowed heavily early in the pandemic to cover interest and expenses are still afflicted by shrinking liquidity from operations, and the hardest-hit will probably need to restructure, he said.

Malls and retailers are at risk for next year, according to Bruce Mendelsohn, Perella Weinberg's restructuring chief.

There was one Chapter 11 filing by a company with more than $50m (€42m) in liabilities last week.

