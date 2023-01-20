US ‘debt ceiling’ raises spectre of default

The countdown toward a possible US government default is in the offing, and friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the United States can sidestep a potential economic crisis.

The Treasury Department said in a letter to congressional leaders yesterday it has started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government has brushed up against its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381trn (€35.4trn). An artificially imposed cap, the debt ceiling has been increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s.

Markets so far remain calm, given that the government can temporarily rely on accounting tweaks to stay open and any threats to the economy would be several months away.

Even many worried analysts assume there will be a deal.

But this particular moment seems more fraught than past brushes with the debt limit because of the broad differences between Mr Biden and new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who presides over a restive Republican caucus.

Those differences increase the risk that the government could default on its obligations for political reasons. That could rattle financial markets and plunge the world's largest economy into a wholly preventable recession.

Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy have several months to reach agreement as the Treasury Department imposes “extraordinary measures” to keep the government operating until at least June. But years of intensifying partisan hostility have led to a conflicting set of demands that jeopardise the ability of the lawmakers to work together on a basic duty.

Mr Biden insists on a “clean” increase to the debt limit so that existing financial commitments can be sustained and is refusing to even start talks with Republicans. Mr McCarthy is calling for negotiations that he believes will lead to spending cuts. It's unclear how much he wants to trim and whether fellow Republicans would support any deal after a testy start to the new Congress that required 15 rounds of voting to elect Mr McCarthy as speaker.