US ‘debt ceiling’ raises spectre of default

Josh Boak

The countdown toward a possible US government default is in the offing, and friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the United States can sidestep a potential economic crisis.

The Treasury Department said in a letter to congressional leaders yesterday it has started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government has brushed up against its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381trn (€35.4trn). An artificially imposed cap, the debt ceiling has been increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s.

