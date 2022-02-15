US consumers are becoming less fearful that higher inflation readings will continue

US consumers don’t expect red-hot inflation levels to last in the long term.

That’s the takeaway from the January consumer survey from Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which showed that the median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell for the first time since October 2020, to 5.8pc.

The outlook over three years dropped even more sharply, and the decline was broad-based across age, education and income.

In a separate analysis of data from the survey and from the University of Michigan’s sentiment index, New York Fed economists concluded that consumers seem to recognize the unusual nature of the current bout of high inflation.

“This result suggests that while consumers are highly attuned to current inflation news in updating their short-term inflation expectations, they are taking less signal than before the pandemic from the recent sharp movements in realised inflation when revising their three-year-ahead expectations,” the economists said in a blog post.

All products and services surveyed by the New York Fed declined in January, including the year-ahead price changes for food, rent, gas, medical care, college education and gold.

The survey also showed that the median households is expecting one-year-ahead earnings growth to rise by 3pc, the same as last month. Last year, an average gain of 2.6pc was expected.

The US central bank’s next policy meeting is set for March 15-16, and some economists are calling on the Federal Reserve to make an aggressive, half-point increase so as to signal its determination to contain inf lation which has risen at its fastest pace since 1982

(Bloomberg)