US climate investment regime tipped to suck $25bn from Europe

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton is an outspoken critic of the US Inflation Reduction Act. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

Close

Alberto Nardelli

One of the European Union's strongest critics of a massive US climate law is warning that Washington's subsidies and China's policies are drawing billions of dollars of clean-tech investments away from the bloc.

The EU's internal market authority said that the American law will build a "new industrial ecosystem" and poses a danger to Europe's competitiveness,” and identifies more than $25bn of company spending heading to the US and China in its initial assessment of the law seen by Bloomberg.

