US blocks Chinese imports over forced labour claims

The United States yesterday moved to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western China's Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labour, officials with US Customs and Border Protection said.

The actions, which hit two of China's major commodity exports, were expected to be formally announced last night by CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, along with five other import bans involving Xinjiang forced labour abuses in an unprecedented move likely to stoke tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The "Withhold Release Orders" allow the CBP to detain shipments based on suspicion of forced labour involvement under long-standing US laws aimed at combating human trafficking, child labour and other human rights abuses.

The Trump administration is ratcheting up pressure on China over its treatment of Xinjiang's Uighur Muslims. The United Nations has said it has credible reports that a million Muslims have been detained in camps in the region, where they are put to work. China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centres needed to fight extremism. CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner Brenda Smith told Reuters that the effective import bans will apply to the entire supply chains involving cotton, including cotton yarn, textiles and apparel, as well as tomatoes, tomato paste and other products exported from the region. "We have reasonable but not conclusive evidence that there is a risk of forced labour in supply chains related to cotton textiles and tomatoes coming out of Xinjiang," Smith said. "We will continue to work our investigations to fill in those gaps." US law requires the agency to detain shipments when there is an allegation of forced labour, such as from non-governmental organisations, she said. The bans could have far-reaching effects for US retailers and apparel producers, as well as food manufacturers. China produces about 20pc of the world's cotton and most of it comes from Xinjiang. China also is the world's largest importer of cotton, including from the United States. In July, Washington issued an advisory saying companies doing business in Xinjiang or with entities using Xinjiang labour could be exposed to "reputational, economic, and legal risks". The State Department also said it sent a letter to top American companies including Walmart, Apple and Amazon.com warning them over risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. The CBP said it identified forced labour indicators involving cotton, textiles and tomatoes "including debt bondage, unfree movement, isolation, intimidation and threats, withholding of wages, and abusive working and living conditions".