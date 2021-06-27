| 11.8°C Dublin

US blockchain firm Blockdaemon eyes jobs growth in Galway

Firm seeks to tap into Irish engineering talent

Jonathan Keane

Goldman Sachs-backed fintech company Blockdaemon plans to expand its presence in Galway as it looks for acquisitions.

The American company, which develops under-the-bonnet blockchain technology for financial services firms, opened a base in Galway in 2018 and has since begun hiring on a remote basis throughout Ireland.

It currently has 10 staff, with seven of those in Galway and the others scattered around the country.

