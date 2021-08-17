US authorities to review Tesla’s self-drive mode after crashes

US road safety regulators yesterday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's driver assistance system Autopilot in 765,000 US vehicles built since 2014 after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018 it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes".

Tesla shares fell 5pc on the news.

After investigating, the NHTSA could opt to take no action, or it could demand a recall, which might effectively impose limits on how, when and where Autopilot operates. Any restrictions could narrow the competitive gap between Tesla's system and similar advanced driver assistance systems offered by established automakers.

The auto safety agency said it had reports of 17 injuries and one death in those crashes, including the December 2019 crash of a Tesla Model 3 that left a passenger dead after the vehicle collided with a parked fire truck in Indiana.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chief Executive Elon Musk has repeatedly defended Autopilot and in April tweeted that "Tesla with Autopilot engaged now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than average vehicle."

The NHTSA said the 11 crashes included four this year, including a July 10 crash in San Diego, and it had opened a preliminary evaluation of Autopilot in 765,000 2014-2021 Tesla Models Y, X, S, and 3.

The crashes involved vehicles "all confirmed to have been engaged in either Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control," it said.

The NHTSA said most of the 11 crashes took place after dark and crash scenes included measures like emergency vehicle lights, flares or road cones.

Mr Musk tweeted last month Tesla's advanced camera-only driver assistance system, known as "Tesla Vision," will soon "capture turn signals, hazards, ambulance/police lights & even hand gestures”.

The NHTSA said its investigation will assess technologies "used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver's engagement" with driving when using Autopilot operation.

Before it could demand a recall, it must first decide to upgrade an investigation into an engineering analysis.